Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Public condemnation: Opinion 21-147

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Public condemnation Doxxing incident – Administration of justice Opinion 21-147 Background: Several judicial associations are considering whether to issue a joint public statement concerning a recent “doxxing” incident where an individual deliberately released a sitting judge’s residential address without authorization and encouraged others to make use of the address. While the ...

