Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded March 1, 2022                 66 14420 KINGDOLLAR, JOHN E et ano to HEEKS, MARK JR Property Address: 9044-9046 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12630 Page: 0212 Tax Account: 053.02-1-11 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 TILLAPAUGH, ANNA to MARSHALL, DUANE A et ano Property Address: 3213 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

