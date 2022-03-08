Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 15-17, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 15-17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 15, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT TITIS CHILDCARE 105 AFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - HERNANDEZ, ALEXIS MARIE & RIVERA, MERCEDES CONCEPCION 105 AFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - & 105 AFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ATLANTIC TREE SERVICE 366 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo