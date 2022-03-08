Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 15-17, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 15, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AYALA, ARIKIA N 509 WESTFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $3,261.84 BALLARD, LINDSAY 205 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $6,108.93 ELLIS, LISA D et ano 672 DENISE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

