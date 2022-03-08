Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 1, 2022                   82 NOT PROVIDED BOYCHUK, JOHN Property Address: 146 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ROCHESTER PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND PROPERTY Amount: $35,000.00 BRITT, DONELLA E & BROWN, CHARLES Property Address: 374 ADELINE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $26,136.67 COWLEY, ADAM J Property Address: 1240 SOUTH ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo