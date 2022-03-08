Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 15-17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 15, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BEATY, IOLA J Appoints: RIVERA-BEATY, ANTONIA BEATY, MARION Appoints: BEATY, KENNETH BROVITZ, JUDITH C Appoints: BROVITZ, THEODORE PMIT REI 2021-A LLC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC SEARLES, MICHELLE K Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY F Powers of Attorney Recorded February 17, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANTONETTI, MARIA T Appoints: ANTONETTI, VICTOR BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SPECIALIZED ...

