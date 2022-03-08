Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nixon Peabody LLP | Kimberly Harding

By: Patty Remmell March 8, 2022 0

Nixon Peabody LLP announces that Kimberly K. Harding has been named as deputy leader of the firm’s Litigation Department. Harding is a partner in the firm’s Labor & Employment practice, and her practice is a hybrid of employment litigation and counseling and traditional labor relations. She graduated first in her class from American University’s Washington ...

