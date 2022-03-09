Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Buffalo man accused of posing as lawyer

Buffalo man accused of posing as lawyer

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2022 0

New York State Police have arrested a man accused of posing as a lawyer. Andrew Schnorr, 39, has been charged with unauthorized practice of law, and third-degree grand larceny. If convicted, Schnorr faces up to 2 ⅓ to seven years in state prison. Schnorr allegedly defrauded victims in Buffalo out of more than $22,000 in legal fees. Schnorr, ...

