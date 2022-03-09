Fourth Department – Attempted assault: People v. Good

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted assault Intent – Inference from surrounding circumstances People v. Good KA 17-00511 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of four counts of attempted assault. He argues that the evidence is legally insufficient to demonstrate that he intended to cause serious physical injury. Ruling: The ...

