Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Harriger

By: Bennett Loudon March 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Reasonable strategy under the circumstances People v. Harriger KA 15-00768 Appealed from Orleans County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child. He argues he was denied effective assistance of counsel when his attorney elicited evidence ...

