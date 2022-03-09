MCBA President’s Message: Take time to learn about and help Ukraine

As you go to sleep tonight, I ask that you keep the people of Ukraine in your thoughts as they face the unspeakable horrors of war.

Over the past week, I’ve been horrified as I have watched the coverage of Russia’s unprovoked and illegal attack on Ukraine. Civilians are being targeted. Apartment buildings are being bombed. Families are being forced to leave their homes, live in subway tunnels and mourn over lost loved ones. I watched a man crying over his 16-year-old son, and couldn’t imagine that happening to my son.

All I can think about as I watch this is that we are a people of laws, governed by the rule of law. And yet this is happening in 2022. We knew it was coming. While the rhetoric said otherwise, the armed build-up over the past few weeks has told the true story.

Don’t get me wrong, I know that this is a complicated chess match, and I don’t have the answers. I truly believe that our leaders are doing what they believe is in our best interests. And I certainly don’t have all the information that they have.

But it’s scary — and I’m worried. I worry that Russia might next invade Poland, the Baltic states or Moldova. I don’t want WWIII either, but I’m concerned that we’ll end up in WWIII anyway if we don’t do enough now.

What is clear to me is that all of us, as citizens of the United States, need to pay attention to this crisis. This isn’t some little skirmish. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has far-reaching implications — both moral and geo-political.

Close to home, some 40,000 neighbors of Ukrainian descent live in the Rochester metro area. They have relatives and friends still living in Ukraine who are trying to survive. We have to support our fellow Rochesterians as they support their loved ones in Europe.

And then we need to pay attention and care about what is going on.

Imagine for a moment that Rochester was being bombed. That our homes, hospitals and schools were being destroyed. That our neighbors and family members were being killed. That we were running to get out before the invaders took over our land and our freedoms. If the assault were on us, wouldn’t we want the rest of the world to pay attention?

We need to LEARN … about Ukraine and Russia and the history between the two countries. About how Europe and the Soviet Empire changed after the end of WWI, WWII and the Cold War. About the extent and breadth of the Russian attack on Ukraine. About the refugees, including where they are going and the people and organizations helping them. About the sanctions that have been imposed and can still be imposed, and about no-fly zones.

We then need to CONSIDER … how millions of Ukrainians are suffering. Let us not diminish their suffering by complaining about the price of gas. Please take the time to thoughtfully and carefully consider the issues.

And we need to SUPPORT … those organizations that are helping the refugees and the people of Ukraine. UNICEF and Intervol are two examples. Please help — however you can.

Please note that the above is a message from me alone — Brad Kammholz, as concerned citizen, business owner, and family man, and not as president of the MCBA (although I know that I have this platform because I am president of the bar).

Bradley Kammholz is the 2021-22 President of the Monroe County Bar Association and is a partner at Kammholz Rossi PLLC. He can be reached at brad@kammholzrossi.com.