Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 2, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 2, 2022                62  NOT PROVIDED 100 ACRE MANAGEMENT, LLC to MY RENTAL HOME SWEET HOME 2, LLC Property Address: 13 WHITMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12631 Page: 0256 Tax Account: 121.73-1-35 Full Sale Price: $238,000.00 BAILEY, CAROLYN to BAILEY, BRIAN KEITH et ano Property Address: 339 ...

