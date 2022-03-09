Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 17, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOX, CHARLES F. et al 3330 JACK ROAD SUITE B, CLAYTON NC 27520 Favor: ROYAL BUSINESS GROUP LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $50,155.00 CIGNARALE, NICKOLAS 273 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER SPORTS MANAGEMENT INC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $2,406.94 DASFAIAS, JAMES 79 MARWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

