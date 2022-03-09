Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 2, 2022              93 NOT PROVIDED LOVEJOY, KYLE A Property Address: 911 SPENCERPORT, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $148,962.00 MURPHY, LYNN BIANCO Property Address: 626 KREAG ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $304,000.00 PERRIN PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 37 PERRIN STREET, PERINTON ...

