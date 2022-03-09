Sperrick named chairman of the board for Home Leasing

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Kevin Oklobzija March 9, 2022 0

Cathy Sperrick has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors for Home Leasing, LLC, and Home Leasing Construction, LLC. Sperrick, who has held various leadership positions since joining the company in 2004, replaces Home Leasing founder Nelson Leenhouts, who is now chairman emeritus. Leenhouts, Sperrick’s father, served as chairman the past three years. “I am honored ...

