Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Holmes

Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Holmes

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Temporary and lawful possession People v. Holmes KA 16-01243 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the evidence was legally insufficient to disprove the defense of temporary and innocent possession and that ...

