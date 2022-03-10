Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Search warrant: People v. Herron

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Search warrant Particularity requirement People v. Herron KA 19-01383 Appealed from Allegany County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction following an Alford plea of two counts of burglary and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. He argued, inter alia, that it was in error to refuse to ...

