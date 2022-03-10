Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 4, 2022                 55  NOT PROVIDED JZ PROPERTIES OF WNY LLC to FAITH PROPERTY GROUP, LLC Property Address: 110 WEST SAWYER PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12632 Page: 0573 Tax Account: 135.23-2-79 Full Sale Price: $160,000.00 14420 WONG, BENTLY et ano to WONG, CHELSEA E Property Address: 72 FAYETTE ...

