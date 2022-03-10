Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 22, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 22, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN CANTU, MICHAEL R Favor: LONG CONSTRUCTION NY LLC Amount: $14,478.10 247 SENECA PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY MC WEBSTER LAND LLC Favor: KENNYS RENOVATIONS INC Amount: $13,200.00 1017 WAVERTON CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580

