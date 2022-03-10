Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 4, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 4, 2022               80 NOT PROVIDED DADY, BRENDAN P & DADY, KELLY M Property Address: 405 WYNDALE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $50,000.00 EDWARDS, JULIE C Property Address: 2940 S UNION STREET, OGDEN NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $160,000.00 14420 NIEVES, IBRAHIM A & NIEVES, ...

