Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 18-22, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 18-22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 18, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CALCAGNO, JOSEPH A Appoints: CALCAGNO, JOSEPH J CALCAGNO, ROSE MARIE Appoints: CALCAGNO, JOSEPH J ETRADE BANK Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded February 22, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DINARDO, MICHELLE E Appoints: HENEHAN, DAVID L HENEHAN, CODY B Appoints: HENEHAN, DAVID L

