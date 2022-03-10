Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York closes 6 state prisons as inmate numbers drop

New York closes 6 state prisons as inmate numbers drop

By: The Associated Press March 10, 2022 0

Six correctional facilities in upstate New York were closing Thursday as the number of inmates drops across the state prison system. The closings announced in November were expected to save $142 million. The facilities scheduled to close at the end of the business day were: Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, ...

