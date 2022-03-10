Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / With moratoriums expired, foreclosure activity is underway

With moratoriums expired, foreclosure activity is underway

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 10, 2022 0

Post-pandemic foreclosure activity continues in Monroe County, but not nearly to the degree seen in other areas of the country. There were 56 properties in some phase of foreclosure in February in Monroe County, down six from January, according to ATTOM Data Solutions. ATTOM's data base covers 155 million residential and commercial properties in 3,000 counties ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo