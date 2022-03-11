Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC | Zachary Woods

By: Patty Remmell March 11, 2022 0

Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC announces the addition of its newest Senior Partner, Zachary James Woods. Woods is an experienced trial and appellate attorney, and he continues to concentrate his practice representing clients in personal injury litigation.

