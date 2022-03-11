Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 23-24, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 23-24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 23, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MARTINEZ, CARLOS & MARTINEZ, DAYANA R 499 LAGRANGE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - & 499 LAGRANGE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - SANTIAGO, GEILYN M 1250 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DEY, LEANN M 200 STILL MOON CRESCENT NO 3, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo