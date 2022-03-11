Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 22-23-24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 22, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT CORCHADO, MIGUEL D 261 WEST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 COURTNEY, JOSHUA W 146 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 COX, BRIAN M 1756 JACKSON ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 COYLE, EDWARD C 7200 SOUTHWEST MANOR WAY UNIT ...

