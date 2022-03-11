Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 23-24, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 23-24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 23, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY AECKERLE, LUCRECION G Appoints: BLOSSOM, KAREN R ATALLAH, MAMOON Appoints: ABUEBEID, SALAM BEAN, HAROLD W Appoints: BEAN, MARYANN BROWN, KEONNA Appoints: LEE, CHARLEEN DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: FRANKLIN CREDIT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION FANNIE MAE Appoints: ALBERTELLI LAW GUTH, GARY J Appoints: GUTH, LAUREL A RAKIEWICZ, MARY ELLEN Appoints: RAKIEWICZ, THEODORE W III UNITED STATES SMALL ...

