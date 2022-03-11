Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York is urged to pay public’s ballooning utility debt

New York is urged to pay public’s ballooning utility debt

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE March 11, 2022 0

At least 1.4 million households and other residential customers in New York are behind on electric and natural gas bills — a number that soared during the pandemic — and consumer advocates are calling on the state to pay off their ballooning debt with federal funding. In the spring of 2020, New York passed the nation's ...

