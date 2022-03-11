Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Underberg & Kessler LLP | Brandi Sek

By: Patty Remmell March 11, 2022 0

Underberg & Kessler LLP announces that Brandi L. Sek has joined the firm as an associate in its real estate and finance practice group. She received her J.D. from the Arizona Summit Law School.

