Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Preemption: Magic Circle Films International, LLC v. Entertainment One U.S. LP

Fourth Department – Preemption: Magic Circle Films International, LLC v. Entertainment One U.S. LP

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Preemption Federal Copyright Act Magic Circle Films International, LLC v. Entertainment One U.S. LP CA 20-10166 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County  Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging that it was the owner of certain musical compositions and sound recordings, and that it sustained damages because the defendant unlawfully sold ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo