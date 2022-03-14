Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth District – Suppression of statements: People v. Marrero

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial District Suppression of statements Downplaying Miranda – Undermining the warning People v. Marrero KA 17-00066 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting death of the victim. He argued that his statements to the police ...

