Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Indictment alleges false loan applications

Indictment alleges false loan applications

$2 million seized by government

By: Bennett Loudon March 14, 2022 0

An Erie County man has been charged in a 40-count federal indictment accusing him of fraud and money laundering. Hormoz Mansouri, 67, of Amherst, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. He’s facing a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo