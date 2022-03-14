Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 7, 2022              56 14420 CRAFT, JAMES to GARCIA, JULIO Property Address: 1482 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12632 Page: 0675 Tax Account: 039.02-1-10.1 Full Sale Price: $22,000.00 14428 BILLS, ALICIA M et ano to MANN, DANITA M Property Address: 240 ARCHER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12633 Page: ...

