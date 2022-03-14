Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 25, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALPHA MALE PROMOTIONS INC. et ano 1091 HENLEY DOWN PLACE, LAKE MARY FL 32746 Favor: CARDIFF FUNDING LLC Attorney: RHETT A FRIMET PC Amount: $29,914.65 CARTIER, GAR CHARLES et ano 29970 MOONDANCE WAY, SUN CITY CA 92586 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $31,067.00 DEWEY AVE BODEGA INC 750 DEWEY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo