Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 25, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN YORUK FOREST LLC Favor: ENERGY INSULATION SYSTEM INC Amount: $5,695.00 102 YORUK FOREST LANE, RUSH NY 14543  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo