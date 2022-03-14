Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of March 14, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of March 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 889 Maiden Ln Rochester 14615 03/14/2022 10:00 AM Friedman Vartolo LLP $193,747.93 3840 Lake Ave Rochester 14612 03/15/2022 10:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP ...

