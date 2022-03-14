Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Weapon conviction overturned

Weapon conviction overturned

Police seizure was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon March 14, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a weapon conviction, suppressed the main evidence in the case, and dismissed the indictment. In March 2018, a state Supreme Court jury convicted Terrance R. Anderson, 35, of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed the conviction in a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo