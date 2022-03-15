Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 8, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 8, 2022                  57  14420 FISHER, JEFFREY C to MONFILETTO, CHRISTOPHER C Property Address: 7 ROMAN CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12633 Page: 0303 Tax Account: 054.02-2-61 Full Sale Price: $240,000.00 PAIGE, JOHNNIE A to ARNEZ ENTERPRISES INC Property Address: 6316 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo