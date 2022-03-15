Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 25-28, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 25-28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 25, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT SPEARS, NEAHMIA J 290 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 VELEZ, JOHN 113 N CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL D JR 407 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 WILSON, ISAAC L 69 HILL ...

