Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 28, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN BLOCK CHAIN PROPERTIES LLC Favor: RENOVATION GROUP INC Amount: $296,679.00 1185-1223 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609  

