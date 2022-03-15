Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial ordered in murder case

New trial ordered in murder case

Defendant denied the right to be present at material stage of trial

By: Bennett Loudon March 15, 2022 0

A state appeals court has overturned a murder conviction and ordered a new trial. Defendant Jerome L. Phillips was convicted in Monroe County Court before Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio in June 2016 of second-degree murder. Ciaccio is now a Monroe County Surrogate judge. “We agree with defendant … that a new trial is warranted because he was denied ...

