Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY lawmakers want to boost funding for housing, home care

NY lawmakers want to boost funding for housing, home care

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE March 15, 2022 0

New York's Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate are both pushing to boost funding for housing and home care in this year's budget. Legislative leaders have spent weeks negotiating with Gov. Kathy Hochul over the state budget, which lawmakers must pass by April 1. Both chambers released their own budget proposals this weekend. The Democratic governor's proposed budget included a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo