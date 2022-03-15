Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Discovery: Ortiz v. Ciox Health LLC

March 15, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Discovery Medical records cost Ortiz v. Ciox Health LLC 19-1649-cv Judges Chin, Sullivan, and Nardini Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his claims for damages for violation of section 18(2)(e) of the New York Public Health Law, which provides that health care providers may impose only a reasonable charge, not ...

