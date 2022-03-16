Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform

AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform

By: The Associated Press AARON MORRISON and HANNAH FINGERHUT March 16, 2022 0

NEW YORK — Few Americans believe there has been significant progress over the last 50 years in achieving equal treatment for Black people in dealings with police and the criminal justice system. Most Americans across racial and ethnic groups say more progress is necessary, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo