Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 9, 2022            47 14420 DUNN, DONOVAN et ano to HENRY, MICHELLE A Property Address: 42 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12633 Page: 0648 Tax Account: 069.09-2-2 Full Sale Price: $153,900.00 GIBBS, DONALD R et ano to GIBBS, MICHAEL T et al Property Address: 2121 IRELAND ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

