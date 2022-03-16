Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 1, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT AXE OF KINDNESS 47 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - CLARK, ADRIEN MOSES 136 BRESEUF DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BILLS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 275 WETMORE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MONROE SHEPARD, WILLIAM J JR SHEPARD ASPHALT PAVING PO BOX 19223, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo