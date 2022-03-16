Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 28, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BUTLER, BRIENNA 2593 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $93.00 CADIZ, CHASIDY W 15 ROTTERDAM ROAD APARTMENT 23, SODUS NY 14551 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $85.00 CALLOWAY, ANDREA L 116 NORTH CLINTON STREET, OLEAN NY 14760 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $63.00 CARSON, SHERMAN E 11 STRATHMORE CIRCLE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo