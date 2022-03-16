Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 9, 2022              76 NOT PROVIDED ICSH PROPERTIES LLC & ICSH PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 674-676 PARSELLS AVENUE, NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $280,000.00 MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 3 CANTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $76,000.00 MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 44-48 OWEN STREET, ...

