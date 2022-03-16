Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 1, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BACHELER, VIRGINIA M Appoints: BATTAGLIA, CARL F BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION BATTAGLIA, CARL F Appoints: BACHELER, VIRGINIA M DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION HALL, NELSON O Appoints: BURROWS, TRACY R HSBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION ...

