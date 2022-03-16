Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Securities fraud: In re: The Hain Celestial Group

Second Circuit – Securities fraud: In re: The Hain Celestial Group

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Securities fraud Pleadings – Channel stuffing allegations In re: The Hain Celestial Group 20-1517 Judges Leval, Sack, and Park Background: The plaintiffs alleged securities fraud appealed from the dismissal for failure to state a claim. The plaintiffs alleged violation of section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act by asserting in ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo